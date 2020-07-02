All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 860 S Pheasant Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
860 S Pheasant Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

860 S Pheasant Dr

860 S Pheasant Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

860 S Pheasant Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
860 S PHEASANT DR - 4BR 3BA BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GILBERT! 202/Recker - CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND SCHOOLS! CALL TODAY! - Desirable 4 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage home at Copper Ranch Gilbert. Nine foot ceilings, Granite counters with island kitchen. Tile in all the right places. This home boasts all the latest in home construction technology with Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing, 14 SEER A/C, programable thermostat, energy efficient low E vinyl windows and weather stripping on all exterior openings. 3rd party energy star certification. USB charging receptacle in kitchen and master. Close to 202 freeway access, Copper Ranch has community pool and children playground in walking distance. Close to San Tan Village Mall, shopping, restaurants and schools!

Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2726698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 S Pheasant Dr have any available units?
860 S Pheasant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 S Pheasant Dr have?
Some of 860 S Pheasant Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 S Pheasant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
860 S Pheasant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 S Pheasant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 S Pheasant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 860 S Pheasant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 860 S Pheasant Dr offers parking.
Does 860 S Pheasant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 S Pheasant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 S Pheasant Dr have a pool?
Yes, 860 S Pheasant Dr has a pool.
Does 860 S Pheasant Dr have accessible units?
No, 860 S Pheasant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 860 S Pheasant Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 S Pheasant Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College