860 S PHEASANT DR - 4BR 3BA BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GILBERT! 202/Recker - CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND SCHOOLS! CALL TODAY! - Desirable 4 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage home at Copper Ranch Gilbert. Nine foot ceilings, Granite counters with island kitchen. Tile in all the right places. This home boasts all the latest in home construction technology with Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing, 14 SEER A/C, programable thermostat, energy efficient low E vinyl windows and weather stripping on all exterior openings. 3rd party energy star certification. USB charging receptacle in kitchen and master. Close to 202 freeway access, Copper Ranch has community pool and children playground in walking distance. Close to San Tan Village Mall, shopping, restaurants and schools!



Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



