Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

86 E Catclaw St

86 East Catclaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

86 East Catclaw Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse close to Downtown GIlbert! Stunning floors with a open feel. The kitchen features dark granite countertops with backslash and stainsteel appliances. Big MasterSuite with lots of counterspace and seperate shower/tub. Laundry located upstairs with washer/Dryer included. Cool off in the community pool! Pest control included in rent along with HOA landscaping.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
OR
Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 E Catclaw St have any available units?
86 E Catclaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 E Catclaw St have?
Some of 86 E Catclaw St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 E Catclaw St currently offering any rent specials?
86 E Catclaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 E Catclaw St pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 E Catclaw St is pet friendly.
Does 86 E Catclaw St offer parking?
Yes, 86 E Catclaw St offers parking.
Does 86 E Catclaw St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 E Catclaw St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 E Catclaw St have a pool?
Yes, 86 E Catclaw St has a pool.
Does 86 E Catclaw St have accessible units?
No, 86 E Catclaw St does not have accessible units.
Does 86 E Catclaw St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 E Catclaw St has units with dishwashers.
