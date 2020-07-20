Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse close to Downtown GIlbert! Stunning floors with a open feel. The kitchen features dark granite countertops with backslash and stainsteel appliances. Big MasterSuite with lots of counterspace and seperate shower/tub. Laundry located upstairs with washer/Dryer included. Cool off in the community pool! Pest control included in rent along with HOA landscaping.
Fee Structure: - Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable) - $50 application fee per adult (18+) - $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions) - $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move - 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated) - 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee - Renters Insurance Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 86 E Catclaw St have any available units?
86 E Catclaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 E Catclaw St have?
Some of 86 E Catclaw St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 E Catclaw St currently offering any rent specials?
86 E Catclaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 E Catclaw St pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 E Catclaw St is pet friendly.
Does 86 E Catclaw St offer parking?
Yes, 86 E Catclaw St offers parking.
Does 86 E Catclaw St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 E Catclaw St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 E Catclaw St have a pool?
Yes, 86 E Catclaw St has a pool.
Does 86 E Catclaw St have accessible units?
No, 86 E Catclaw St does not have accessible units.