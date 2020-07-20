86 E Catclaw St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse close to Downtown GIlbert! Stunning floors with a open feel. The kitchen features dark granite countertops with backslash and stainsteel appliances. Big MasterSuite with lots of counterspace and seperate shower/tub. Laundry located upstairs with washer/Dryer included. Cool off in the community pool! Pest control included in rent along with HOA landscaping.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.