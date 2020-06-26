859 S HUISH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Shows like new in highly desired community of Cooley Station North with convenient access to AZ-202 freeway. Fabulous kitchen with granite counter and lots of cabinets. All Kitchen appliances included. Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $99.00 prior to move in. No Cats! Pet must be approved by owner (an additional $25/month will apply).