Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:28 AM

859 S HUISH Drive

859 S Huish Dr · No Longer Available
Location

859 S Huish Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Shows like new in highly desired community of Cooley Station North with convenient access to AZ-202 freeway. Fabulous kitchen with granite counter and lots of cabinets. All Kitchen appliances included. Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $99.00 prior to move in. No Cats! Pet must be approved by owner (an additional $25/month will apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 S HUISH Drive have any available units?
859 S HUISH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 S HUISH Drive have?
Some of 859 S HUISH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 S HUISH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
859 S HUISH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 S HUISH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 S HUISH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 859 S HUISH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 859 S HUISH Drive offers parking.
Does 859 S HUISH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 S HUISH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 S HUISH Drive have a pool?
No, 859 S HUISH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 859 S HUISH Drive have accessible units?
No, 859 S HUISH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 859 S HUISH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 S HUISH Drive has units with dishwashers.

