Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets playground basketball court

857 N Jackson St Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - This 4 bed 2.5 bath home features Fireplace, Tile Downstairs, Vaulted Ceilings & Fans. Covered Patio, Large Grassy Backyard on a Quiet Street Directly Across from Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, and Childrens Park. Convenient to Shopping & Commutes. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



