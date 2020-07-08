All apartments in Gilbert
857 N Jackson St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

857 N Jackson St

857 North Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

857 North Jackson Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
El Dorado Lakes Golf Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
857 N Jackson St Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - This 4 bed 2.5 bath home features Fireplace, Tile Downstairs, Vaulted Ceilings & Fans. Covered Patio, Large Grassy Backyard on a Quiet Street Directly Across from Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, and Childrens Park. Convenient to Shopping & Commutes. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5742992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 N Jackson St have any available units?
857 N Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 N Jackson St have?
Some of 857 N Jackson St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 N Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
857 N Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 N Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 N Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 857 N Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 857 N Jackson St offers parking.
Does 857 N Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 N Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 N Jackson St have a pool?
No, 857 N Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 857 N Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 857 N Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 857 N Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 N Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.

