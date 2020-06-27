837 E WIMPOLE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage volleyball court

This community has it all - splash pad, sport courts, sand volleyball, green space and play parks. The home is like new!!!! Great location in Layton Lakes - Gilbert - with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, double door 3 car tandem garage. Maple cabinets, granite countertops with Stainless Steel appliances in the Kitchen. Large 18'' Tile in all the right places. Loft is perfect for third living space! Upstairs laundry. Fresh paint, professionally cleaned. First time as rental! No neighbors on 3 sides! Back yard just updated with extended patio and turf area - super low maintenance!https://youtu.be/VADBZfBxGa4