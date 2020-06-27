All apartments in Gilbert
837 E WIMPOLE Avenue

837 East Wimpole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

837 East Wimpole Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
volleyball court
This community has it all - splash pad, sport courts, sand volleyball, green space and play parks. The home is like new!!!! Great location in Layton Lakes - Gilbert - with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, double door 3 car tandem garage. Maple cabinets, granite countertops with Stainless Steel appliances in the Kitchen. Large 18'' Tile in all the right places. Loft is perfect for third living space! Upstairs laundry. Fresh paint, professionally cleaned. First time as rental! No neighbors on 3 sides! Back yard just updated with extended patio and turf area - super low maintenance!https://youtu.be/VADBZfBxGa4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue have any available units?
837 E WIMPOLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue have?
Some of 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
837 E WIMPOLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 E WIMPOLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
