802 W Iris Dr.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gilbert 3 bedroom, 2.5bath, 2CG Home located Trade Winds at the Islands - 802 - 2 Story 1,831 square feet 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with vaulted ceilings, Granite Countertops, Marble Floor Tiles, New Carpet, New Interior Paint. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances include OTR Mirowave, Glass top electric stove, French Door refrigerator & dishwasher. Full Master Bathroom with Double Sinks.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, including SRP and City of Gilbert water and landscape maintenance.



Rent $1,700 plus applicable Gilbert taxes of 1.50%

Security deposit: $1,700

Pet fees: $200 1st pet, $100 2nd pet. $20 pet rent/pet/month. 2 pets max.

$50 Application fee per adult living the unit.



Call/Text "802 Iris" to Edgar Rascon at 480-628-2929 for more information and to schedule a viewing.



Minimum Total Household Monthly Income of $5,100 to Qualify.



Viewing by appointment only



The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.



(RLNE4884859)