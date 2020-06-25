802 W Iris Dr.

Amenities
Gilbert 3 bedroom, 2.5bath, 2CG Home located Trade Winds at the Islands - 802 - 2 Story 1,831 square feet 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with vaulted ceilings, Granite Countertops, Marble Floor Tiles, New Carpet, New Interior Paint. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances include OTR Mirowave, Glass top electric stove, French Door refrigerator & dishwasher. Full Master Bathroom with Double Sinks.
Tenant responsible for all utilities, including SRP and City of Gilbert water and landscape maintenance.
Rent $1,700 plus applicable Gilbert taxes of 1.50%
Security deposit: $1,700
Pet fees: $200 1st pet, $100 2nd pet. $20 pet rent/pet/month. 2 pets max.
$50 Application fee per adult living the unit.
Call/Text "802 Iris" to Edgar Rascon at 480-628-2929 for more information and to schedule a viewing.
Minimum Total Household Monthly Income of $5,100 to Qualify.
Viewing by appointment only
The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.
