All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 802 W Iris Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
802 W Iris Dr.
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

802 W Iris Dr.

802 West Iris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

802 West Iris Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gilbert 3 bedroom, 2.5bath, 2CG Home located Trade Winds at the Islands - 802 - 2 Story 1,831 square feet 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with vaulted ceilings, Granite Countertops, Marble Floor Tiles, New Carpet, New Interior Paint. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances include OTR Mirowave, Glass top electric stove, French Door refrigerator & dishwasher. Full Master Bathroom with Double Sinks.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, including SRP and City of Gilbert water and landscape maintenance.

Rent $1,700 plus applicable Gilbert taxes of 1.50%
Security deposit: $1,700
Pet fees: $200 1st pet, $100 2nd pet. $20 pet rent/pet/month. 2 pets max.
$50 Application fee per adult living the unit.

Call/Text "802 Iris" to Edgar Rascon at 480-628-2929 for more information and to schedule a viewing.

Minimum Total Household Monthly Income of $5,100 to Qualify.

Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

(RLNE4884859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 W Iris Dr. have any available units?
802 W Iris Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 W Iris Dr. have?
Some of 802 W Iris Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 W Iris Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
802 W Iris Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 W Iris Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 W Iris Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 802 W Iris Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 802 W Iris Dr. offers parking.
Does 802 W Iris Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 W Iris Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 W Iris Dr. have a pool?
No, 802 W Iris Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 802 W Iris Dr. have accessible units?
No, 802 W Iris Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 802 W Iris Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 W Iris Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College