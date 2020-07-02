802 E VAUGHN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Wow, don't miss out on this 3 bedroom patio home with a PRIVATE pool! It features a great room floor plan with a wood fireplace, skylights, and wet bar, open & bright. Updated Granite kitchen with Double Fridge, and lots of counter space. Updated Master Suite, Split from Other bedrooms, Double sinks and Granite in the master bathroom, Walk-in Closet and Water Closet. Hardwood Floors in All Bedrooms and Travertine Tile Floors in Main Living Areas, NO CARPET, Remodeled!!,RARE CORNER UNIT with lots of privacy, Sliding Doors, Large Patio and there is also a community pool just steps away, Home backs to Freemont park in Gilbert with lots of events and festivals including Train Rides, Carousel, Batting Cages Sport Courts and Acres of Grass!! Walk to Park!