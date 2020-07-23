7698 S SORRELL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Available For Move In June 25th 2019. Beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms + huge loft, 2256 Sq Ft, in Adora Trails Community, come enjoy the amenities in the 4000 sq ft luxurious clubhouse and community pool. Quiet interior lot with relaxing backyard. Upgraded staggered kitchen cabinets black appliances, complete with walk-in pantry. New tile flooring & carpet. Fresh interior paint makes this feel like a new build. Catch and release lake. Elementary school within the subdivision. Shopping close by.