7698 S SORRELL Lane
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

7698 S SORRELL Lane

Location

7698 S Sorrell Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Available For Move In June 25th 2019. Beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms + huge loft, 2256 Sq Ft, in Adora Trails Community, come enjoy the amenities in the 4000 sq ft luxurious clubhouse and community pool. Quiet interior lot with relaxing backyard. Upgraded staggered kitchen cabinets black appliances, complete with walk-in pantry. New tile flooring & carpet. Fresh interior paint makes this feel like a new build. Catch and release lake. Elementary school within the subdivision. Shopping close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

