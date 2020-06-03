763 N ABALONE Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This Smart Friendly Home offers 2,224 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, plus a loft and 3 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. You are welcomed with an inviting first impression. The first floor is carefully designed to allow a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining and great room. The kitchen boasts a beautiful center island with plenty of counter space and a large double door pantry. Upstairs you'll find the master's suite with spa-inspired bathroom with dual vanities & extra large walk in shower. There are also 2 additional good size bedrooms a large loft for additional entertaining and 2 additional full bathrooms so everyone has their own full bathroom. Back yard is tastefully done with a large beautiful paver area,, artificial turf and low voltage lighting.