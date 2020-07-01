All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

758 N BLACKBIRD Drive

758 North Blackbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

758 North Blackbird Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Gorgeous 4 bedroom new build in gated Gilbert community! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sits on an oversized lot across from the community pool. Beautiful kitchen with gas range, large 42'' cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded backsplash. Wood-like tile throughout with upgraded carpet in bedrooms.Property Available NowTenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1,895/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No cats; max 2 small dogs only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive have any available units?
758 N BLACKBIRD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive have?
Some of 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
758 N BLACKBIRD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive offer parking?
No, 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive has a pool.
Does 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive have accessible units?
No, 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 N BLACKBIRD Drive has units with dishwashers.

