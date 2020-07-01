758 N BLACKBIRD Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom new build in gated Gilbert community! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sits on an oversized lot across from the community pool. Beautiful kitchen with gas range, large 42'' cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded backsplash. Wood-like tile throughout with upgraded carpet in bedrooms.Property Available NowTenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1,895/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No cats; max 2 small dogs only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin