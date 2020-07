Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You won't want to miss this recently upgraded 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home in the popular community of Neely Farms. The oversized eat-in kitchen is open to the great room, creating a spacious living space that overlooks the covered patio. The Master Bedroom features ensuite with double sinks and a walk-in closet. Be sure to visit this home today, it won't last long!