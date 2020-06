Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has it all and is ready for a great family! Gorgeous one story 4 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage home on a corner lot in Gilbert.Large eat-in kitchen with granite countertop and island overlooking family room with fireplace. Formal dining room and good sized living room. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, large master bath with dual sinks tub, and large shower. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Close to the 60 freeway, shopping, restaurants, and schools.