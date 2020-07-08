7522 S Parkcrest Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

This spacious NEW 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home located in great new subdivision. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. No neighbor behind. Large backyard also come with a courteryard. Home features open floor plan and high ceilings. Kitchen opens into the family room. All major stainless-steel kitchen appliances included. Formal dinning and office space. Large master bedroom and master bath. Master bath features dual vanities and her and his closet. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer included. Club House is around the corner. Great school district.