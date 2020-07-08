All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 7522 S Parkcrest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
7522 S Parkcrest Street
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:55 AM

7522 S Parkcrest Street

7522 S Parkcrest St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7522 S Parkcrest St, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious NEW 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home located in great new subdivision. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. No neighbor behind. Large backyard also come with a courteryard. Home features open floor plan and high ceilings. Kitchen opens into the family room. All major stainless-steel kitchen appliances included. Formal dinning and office space. Large master bedroom and master bath. Master bath features dual vanities and her and his closet. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer included. Club House is around the corner. Great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 S Parkcrest Street have any available units?
7522 S Parkcrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 7522 S Parkcrest Street have?
Some of 7522 S Parkcrest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 S Parkcrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
7522 S Parkcrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 S Parkcrest Street pet-friendly?
No, 7522 S Parkcrest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 7522 S Parkcrest Street offer parking?
Yes, 7522 S Parkcrest Street offers parking.
Does 7522 S Parkcrest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7522 S Parkcrest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 S Parkcrest Street have a pool?
No, 7522 S Parkcrest Street does not have a pool.
Does 7522 S Parkcrest Street have accessible units?
No, 7522 S Parkcrest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 S Parkcrest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7522 S Parkcrest Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College