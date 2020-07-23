All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 737 W SHERRI Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
737 W SHERRI Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:23 AM

737 W SHERRI Drive

737 West Sherri Drive · (480) 776-5228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

737 West Sherri Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful move-in ready single-story home in the heart of Gilbert! This bright and airy home features living and dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors, carpet and tile flooring, and decorative niches. Open kitchen features oak cabinets, granite counter tops with plenty of counter space and decorative back splash, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, large bathroom & private exit to the back patio. Outside you are greeted by a backyard oasis, with a sparkling blue pool & spa, covered patio and grassy area. Plenty of room to entertain or just sit back and relax. Landscaping & pool service INCLUDED! Don't miss out, it will not last long!-Agents PLEASE read private remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 W SHERRI Drive have any available units?
737 W SHERRI Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 W SHERRI Drive have?
Some of 737 W SHERRI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 W SHERRI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
737 W SHERRI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 W SHERRI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 737 W SHERRI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 737 W SHERRI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 737 W SHERRI Drive offers parking.
Does 737 W SHERRI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 W SHERRI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 W SHERRI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 737 W SHERRI Drive has a pool.
Does 737 W SHERRI Drive have accessible units?
No, 737 W SHERRI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 737 W SHERRI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 W SHERRI Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 737 W SHERRI Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living at Val Vista
3936 S Decatur Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85297
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity