737 W SHERRI Drive

Beautiful move-in ready single-story home in the heart of Gilbert! This bright and airy home features living and dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors, carpet and tile flooring, and decorative niches. Open kitchen features oak cabinets, granite counter tops with plenty of counter space and decorative back splash, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, large bathroom & private exit to the back patio. Outside you are greeted by a backyard oasis, with a sparkling blue pool & spa, covered patio and grassy area. Plenty of room to entertain or just sit back and relax. Landscaping & pool service INCLUDED! Don't miss out, it will not last long!-Agents PLEASE read private remarks