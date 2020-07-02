721 West Melody Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

***Check out my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TryhnZX86at ***



Located Near Baseline and Cooper Rd. Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home 1674 sq ft. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and new appliances! Tile, wood, and carpet throughout. The backyard is big enough to give you privacy. Don't miss out! Landscaping services included!



Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.