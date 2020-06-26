714 S CHOLLA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 bed/2 bath, tile flooring in LR,DR,FR, kitchen, utility room, halls, both bathrooms. Refrigerator washer/dryer. In-wall vacuum system 'as is'. 12 month minimum lease, Deposit due at lease signing. Tenant pays one-time $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives at move-in. Tenant pays 1.5%/month city sales tax and $20/month Realty Executives administrative fee. Rent is $1750/month plus 1.5%/month sales tax and $20/month admin fee to Realty Executives. for leases starting August 1, 2019 or later.