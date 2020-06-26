All apartments in Gilbert
714 S CHOLLA Street
714 S CHOLLA Street

714 South Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Location

714 South Cholla Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
3 bed/2 bath, tile flooring in LR,DR,FR, kitchen, utility room, halls, both bathrooms. Refrigerator washer/dryer. In-wall vacuum system 'as is'. 12 month minimum lease, Deposit due at lease signing. Tenant pays one-time $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives at move-in. Tenant pays 1.5%/month city sales tax and $20/month Realty Executives administrative fee. Rent is $1750/month plus 1.5%/month sales tax and $20/month admin fee to Realty Executives. for leases starting August 1, 2019 or later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 S CHOLLA Street have any available units?
714 S CHOLLA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 S CHOLLA Street have?
Some of 714 S CHOLLA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 S CHOLLA Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 S CHOLLA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 S CHOLLA Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 S CHOLLA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 714 S CHOLLA Street offer parking?
Yes, 714 S CHOLLA Street offers parking.
Does 714 S CHOLLA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 S CHOLLA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 S CHOLLA Street have a pool?
No, 714 S CHOLLA Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 S CHOLLA Street have accessible units?
No, 714 S CHOLLA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 S CHOLLA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 S CHOLLA Street has units with dishwashers.
