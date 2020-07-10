6954 S Tucana Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14131c20e5 ----

available after june 1 2019 - 5 bed, 2.5 bath property for rent in Gilbert\'s beautiful Country Shadows neighborhood! Beautiful Pool and backyard here! This house has a 3 car garage with built-in cabinets, an RV gate, a den great for an office, and designer paint throughout. The gourmet kitchen offers ample cabinet space, matching stainless steel appliances, an island, and a lovely breakfast bar. The immaculate master bedroom boasts upgraded his and her sinks, a separate tub and step-in shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The stunning backyard is comprised of a desert landscaping, covered patio, a refreshing blue pool, and paved seating area perfect for entertaining.



**Tenant is responsible for all pool maintenance/filters

**Tenant is responsible for all landscaping

**Tenant will be required to have renters insurance in place.

**Side by side stainless refrigerator stays with the house



Move in Cost:

$2350 plus tax

$2350 Security Deposit

$400 pet Deposit

$150 Admin. Fee (1X)

application fee $ 45 per adult

not available for move in until after June 1st 2019



