All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 6954 S Tucana Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
6954 S Tucana Ln
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

6954 S Tucana Ln

6954 South Tucana Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6954 South Tucana Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Country Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14131c20e5 ----
available after june 1 2019 - 5 bed, 2.5 bath property for rent in Gilbert\'s beautiful Country Shadows neighborhood! Beautiful Pool and backyard here! This house has a 3 car garage with built-in cabinets, an RV gate, a den great for an office, and designer paint throughout. The gourmet kitchen offers ample cabinet space, matching stainless steel appliances, an island, and a lovely breakfast bar. The immaculate master bedroom boasts upgraded his and her sinks, a separate tub and step-in shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The stunning backyard is comprised of a desert landscaping, covered patio, a refreshing blue pool, and paved seating area perfect for entertaining.

**Tenant is responsible for all pool maintenance/filters
**Tenant is responsible for all landscaping
**Tenant will be required to have renters insurance in place.
**Side by side stainless refrigerator stays with the house

Move in Cost:
$2350 plus tax
$2350 Security Deposit
$400 pet Deposit
$150 Admin. Fee (1X)
application fee $ 45 per adult
not available for move in until after June 1st 2019

Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6954 S Tucana Ln have any available units?
6954 S Tucana Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6954 S Tucana Ln have?
Some of 6954 S Tucana Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6954 S Tucana Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6954 S Tucana Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6954 S Tucana Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6954 S Tucana Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6954 S Tucana Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6954 S Tucana Ln offers parking.
Does 6954 S Tucana Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6954 S Tucana Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6954 S Tucana Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6954 S Tucana Ln has a pool.
Does 6954 S Tucana Ln have accessible units?
No, 6954 S Tucana Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6954 S Tucana Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6954 S Tucana Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College