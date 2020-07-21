688 E WINDSOR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

SPECTACULAR, HIGH-DEMAND LOCATION ON GILBERT/CHANDLER BORDER = THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS!!! Close to Malls, Downtown Gilbert Restaurant/eEntertainment District, Freeways! You Name It, You Got It! This Home is FRESH, FRESH, FRESH & SPARKLKING CLEAN!!! BRAND NEW CARPET! ISLAND KITCHEN IS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM + FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOMS AT FRONT OF HOME. Black Appliance Package Includes REFRIGERATOR, GLASS COOKTOP/RANGE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE ** Inside laundry with WASHER/DRYER included ** Low Maintenance Backyard with Pavers, Shrubs & Shade Trees ** Master Suite Includes Double-Door Entry, Spacious Walk-In Closet, Deep Soaking Tub & Separate Shower & His-N-Her Sinks ** Vaulted Ceilings for Airy, Filled-With-Light Feeling! ** Home is Available 01/28/2020.