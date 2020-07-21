All apartments in Gilbert
688 E WINDSOR Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM

688 E WINDSOR Drive

688 East Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

688 East Windsor Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Settler's Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR, HIGH-DEMAND LOCATION ON GILBERT/CHANDLER BORDER = THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS!!! Close to Malls, Downtown Gilbert Restaurant/eEntertainment District, Freeways! You Name It, You Got It! This Home is FRESH, FRESH, FRESH & SPARKLKING CLEAN!!! BRAND NEW CARPET! ISLAND KITCHEN IS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM + FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOMS AT FRONT OF HOME. Black Appliance Package Includes REFRIGERATOR, GLASS COOKTOP/RANGE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE ** Inside laundry with WASHER/DRYER included ** Low Maintenance Backyard with Pavers, Shrubs & Shade Trees ** Master Suite Includes Double-Door Entry, Spacious Walk-In Closet, Deep Soaking Tub & Separate Shower & His-N-Her Sinks ** Vaulted Ceilings for Airy, Filled-With-Light Feeling! ** Home is Available 01/28/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 E WINDSOR Drive have any available units?
688 E WINDSOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 688 E WINDSOR Drive have?
Some of 688 E WINDSOR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 E WINDSOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
688 E WINDSOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 E WINDSOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 688 E WINDSOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 688 E WINDSOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 688 E WINDSOR Drive offers parking.
Does 688 E WINDSOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 688 E WINDSOR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 E WINDSOR Drive have a pool?
No, 688 E WINDSOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 688 E WINDSOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 688 E WINDSOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 688 E WINDSOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 688 E WINDSOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
