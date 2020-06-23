All apartments in Gilbert
677 South Dodge Street
677 South Dodge Street

677 South Dodge Street · No Longer Available
Location

677 South Dodge Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
This Gorgeous 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is located in Gilbert at Cooper and Warner in Martinque. With over 2030 s.f. of living space this home offers a formal living room and dining room, awesome kitchen space with breakfast area, lots of storage and cabinets throughout. Very well cared for, custom paint, draperies and upgrades such as a water softner Upstairs you will find a large loft overlooking the living room, double closets in the hallway and a master suite retreat with large closets, ceiling fans and double vanity.Large low maintenance front andback yard, with lots of shade and a sparkling pool. Close to shopping at Chandler Mall or San Tan Mall, lots ofrestaurants, easy freeway access to the 60 or Loop 202you can be anywhere injust minutes. Schedule a tour and apply on line at rpmeastvalley.com. $1900 monthly rent + 5% tax/admin $1900 Refundable deposit $400 Non-Refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 South Dodge Street have any available units?
677 South Dodge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 677 South Dodge Street have?
Some of 677 South Dodge Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 South Dodge Street currently offering any rent specials?
677 South Dodge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 South Dodge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 677 South Dodge Street is pet friendly.
Does 677 South Dodge Street offer parking?
No, 677 South Dodge Street does not offer parking.
Does 677 South Dodge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 South Dodge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 South Dodge Street have a pool?
Yes, 677 South Dodge Street has a pool.
Does 677 South Dodge Street have accessible units?
No, 677 South Dodge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 677 South Dodge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 677 South Dodge Street has units with dishwashers.
