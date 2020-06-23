677 South Dodge Street

Amenities
This Gorgeous 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is located in Gilbert at Cooper and Warner in Martinque. With over 2030 s.f. of living space this home offers a formal living room and dining room, awesome kitchen space with breakfast area, lots of storage and cabinets throughout. Very well cared for, custom paint, draperies and upgrades such as a water softner Upstairs you will find a large loft overlooking the living room, double closets in the hallway and a master suite retreat with large closets, ceiling fans and double vanity.Large low maintenance front andback yard, with lots of shade and a sparkling pool. Close to shopping at Chandler Mall or San Tan Mall, lots ofrestaurants, easy freeway access to the 60 or Loop 202you can be anywhere injust minutes. Schedule a tour and apply on line at rpmeastvalley.com. $1900 monthly rent + 5% tax/admin $1900 Refundable deposit $400 Non-Refundable deposit