677 South Dodge Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator pool

This Gorgeous 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is located in Gilbert at Cooper and Warner in Martinque. With over 2030 s.f. of living space this home offers a formal living room and dining room, awesome kitchen space with breakfast area, lots of storage and cabinets throughout. Very well cared for, custom paint, draperies and upgrades such as a water softner Upstairs you will find a large loft overlooking the living room, double closets in the hallway and a master suite retreat with large closets, ceiling fans and double vanity.Large low maintenance front andback yard, with lots of shade and a sparkling pool. Close to shopping at Chandler Mall or San Tan Mall, lots ofrestaurants, easy freeway access to the 60 or Loop 202you can be anywhere injust minutes. Schedule a tour and apply on line at rpmeastvalley.com. $1900 monthly rent + 5% tax/admin $1900 Refundable deposit $400 Non-Refundable deposit