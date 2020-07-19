6714 South Street Andrews Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom Seville home. Kitchen features beautiful dark cabinets, quartz counter-tops and updated flooring throughout home. Home has 2 master suites as well as a den. Enjoy beautiful backyard with covered patio, built in BBQ and hot tub. *Hot tub in as-is condition



Property Available Now



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1300

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats, dogs only under 40lbs

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.