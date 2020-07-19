All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6714 South Street Andrews Way

6714 South Saint Andrews Way · No Longer Available
Location

6714 South Saint Andrews Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom Seville home. Kitchen features beautiful dark cabinets, quartz counter-tops and updated flooring throughout home. Home has 2 master suites as well as a den. Enjoy beautiful backyard with covered patio, built in BBQ and hot tub. *Hot tub in as-is condition

Property Available Now

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1300
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats, dogs only under 40lbs
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 South Street Andrews Way have any available units?
6714 South Street Andrews Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 South Street Andrews Way have?
Some of 6714 South Street Andrews Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 South Street Andrews Way currently offering any rent specials?
6714 South Street Andrews Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 South Street Andrews Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6714 South Street Andrews Way is pet friendly.
Does 6714 South Street Andrews Way offer parking?
No, 6714 South Street Andrews Way does not offer parking.
Does 6714 South Street Andrews Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 South Street Andrews Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 South Street Andrews Way have a pool?
No, 6714 South Street Andrews Way does not have a pool.
Does 6714 South Street Andrews Way have accessible units?
No, 6714 South Street Andrews Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 South Street Andrews Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 South Street Andrews Way does not have units with dishwashers.
