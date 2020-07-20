All apartments in Gilbert
638 East Stottler Drive

638 East Stottler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

638 East Stottler Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity with Private, Gated Pool! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment in Neely Farms! Property Features Entry to Spacious Living Room, Wood-Look Tile Throughout Common Areas, High Ceilings, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included) and Cozt Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Do Not Forget the Backyard with Covered Patio, Grass Lawn and Private, Gated Pool (Pool Service Included). Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 East Stottler Drive have any available units?
638 East Stottler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 East Stottler Drive have?
Some of 638 East Stottler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 East Stottler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
638 East Stottler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 East Stottler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 East Stottler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 638 East Stottler Drive offer parking?
No, 638 East Stottler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 638 East Stottler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 East Stottler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 East Stottler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 638 East Stottler Drive has a pool.
Does 638 East Stottler Drive have accessible units?
No, 638 East Stottler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 638 East Stottler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 East Stottler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
