638 East Stottler Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity with Private, Gated Pool! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment in Neely Farms! Property Features Entry to Spacious Living Room, Wood-Look Tile Throughout Common Areas, High Ceilings, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included) and Cozt Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Do Not Forget the Backyard with Covered Patio, Grass Lawn and Private, Gated Pool (Pool Service Included). Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.