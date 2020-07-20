638 East Stottler Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity with Private, Gated Pool! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment in Neely Farms! Property Features Entry to Spacious Living Room, Wood-Look Tile Throughout Common Areas, High Ceilings, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included) and Cozt Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Do Not Forget the Backyard with Covered Patio, Grass Lawn and Private, Gated Pool (Pool Service Included). Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.