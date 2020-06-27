All apartments in Gilbert
6249 S Martingale Court

6249 South Martingale Court · No Longer Available
Location

6249 South Martingale Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Split Bedroom Plan which features spacious breakfast nook in kitchen with tons of cabinets and Corian counters for easy maintenance. Separate Den can be used as office or workout space. Computer Nook/Desk. Beautiful backyard with no neighbors behind & built in BBQ & Waterfall. Tenants monthly household income must be 3 x amount of rent. Verification of employment, income and rental history. Credit Check/Background Screening NRF $55 application fee per adult. Pets OK with pet deposit. NO Section 8. NRF $150 admin fee/ $1675+ 4% TPT /Security Deposit amount = to rent / Renters Insurance Required **IMPORTANT - to View please click on this link https://showmojo.com/l/bf994dc08e

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6249 S Martingale Court have any available units?
6249 S Martingale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 6249 S Martingale Court currently offering any rent specials?
6249 S Martingale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6249 S Martingale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6249 S Martingale Court is pet friendly.
Does 6249 S Martingale Court offer parking?
No, 6249 S Martingale Court does not offer parking.
Does 6249 S Martingale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6249 S Martingale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6249 S Martingale Court have a pool?
No, 6249 S Martingale Court does not have a pool.
Does 6249 S Martingale Court have accessible units?
No, 6249 S Martingale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6249 S Martingale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6249 S Martingale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6249 S Martingale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6249 S Martingale Court does not have units with air conditioning.
