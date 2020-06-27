6249 S Martingale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Split Bedroom Plan which features spacious breakfast nook in kitchen with tons of cabinets and Corian counters for easy maintenance. Separate Den can be used as office or workout space. Computer Nook/Desk. Beautiful backyard with no neighbors behind & built in BBQ & Waterfall. Tenants monthly household income must be 3 x amount of rent. Verification of employment, income and rental history. Credit Check/Background Screening NRF $55 application fee per adult. Pets OK with pet deposit. NO Section 8. NRF $150 admin fee/ $1675+ 4% TPT /Security Deposit amount = to rent / Renters Insurance Required **IMPORTANT - to View please click on this link https://showmojo.com/l/bf994dc08e