Gilbert, AZ
6079 S LEGEND Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6079 S LEGEND Drive

6079 South Legend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6079 South Legend Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful Gilbert home with backyard mountain views of San Tan Mountain and Green-Belt. Property is on premium lot with no neighbors. Home features open floor plan with travertine flooring on first floor. Home offers 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Big kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, new kitchen sink, faucet and electric stove. Fabulous backyard with pebbletec pool, expanded patio seating area and beautiful green turf.Property Available February 1, 2019Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee Security Deposit (refundable) $1835Security Fee (non-refundable) $400$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No Cats3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6079 S LEGEND Drive have any available units?
6079 S LEGEND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6079 S LEGEND Drive have?
Some of 6079 S LEGEND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6079 S LEGEND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6079 S LEGEND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6079 S LEGEND Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6079 S LEGEND Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6079 S LEGEND Drive offer parking?
No, 6079 S LEGEND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6079 S LEGEND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6079 S LEGEND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6079 S LEGEND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6079 S LEGEND Drive has a pool.
Does 6079 S LEGEND Drive have accessible units?
No, 6079 S LEGEND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6079 S LEGEND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6079 S LEGEND Drive has units with dishwashers.
