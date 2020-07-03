All apartments in Gilbert
605 N GRANITE Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

605 N GRANITE Street

605 North Granite Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 North Granite Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonecreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Location! Three-bedroom, two-bathroom single level home. Almost 1400 square feet. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and neutral paint throughout. Large master suite has a full bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Newer HVAC. Newer Appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and water softener. Newer Exterior paint. Move-in ready. Community features: Swimming pool just down the street, Tennis Court and Basketball Courts. Restaurants, shopping and more at Village Square at Dana Park, and surrounding areas. Close access to US 60 freeway. Nearby 88-acre Freestone Park includes a recreation center, mini amusement park, a skate park & fishing. 3 Playground areas. Softball Fields, Soccer fields, Sand Volleyball Courts, Full Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts and. many more...........

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 N GRANITE Street have any available units?
605 N GRANITE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 N GRANITE Street have?
Some of 605 N GRANITE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 N GRANITE Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 N GRANITE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N GRANITE Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 N GRANITE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 605 N GRANITE Street offer parking?
Yes, 605 N GRANITE Street offers parking.
Does 605 N GRANITE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 N GRANITE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N GRANITE Street have a pool?
Yes, 605 N GRANITE Street has a pool.
Does 605 N GRANITE Street have accessible units?
No, 605 N GRANITE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N GRANITE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 N GRANITE Street has units with dishwashers.

