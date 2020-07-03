605 N GRANITE Street

Amenities

Location! Three-bedroom, two-bathroom single level home. Almost 1400 square feet. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and neutral paint throughout. Large master suite has a full bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Newer HVAC. Newer Appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and water softener. Newer Exterior paint. Move-in ready. Community features: Swimming pool just down the street, Tennis Court and Basketball Courts. Restaurants, shopping and more at Village Square at Dana Park, and surrounding areas. Close access to US 60 freeway. Nearby 88-acre Freestone Park includes a recreation center, mini amusement park, a skate park & fishing. 3 Playground areas. Softball Fields, Soccer fields, Sand Volleyball Courts, Full Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts and. many more...........