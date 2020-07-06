All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:57 PM

588 East Devon Drive

588 East Devon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

588 East Devon Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.5% monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 East Devon Drive have any available units?
588 East Devon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 588 East Devon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
588 East Devon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 East Devon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 588 East Devon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 588 East Devon Drive offer parking?
No, 588 East Devon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 588 East Devon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 East Devon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 East Devon Drive have a pool?
No, 588 East Devon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 588 East Devon Drive have accessible units?
No, 588 East Devon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 588 East Devon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 East Devon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 588 East Devon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 588 East Devon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
