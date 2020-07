Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

Minutes from Downtown Gilbert, shopping and restaurants. Premium lot with many upgrades. newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, new backsplash and quartz countertops. Laundry room upstairs (hook-up only). Outdoor patio with stone and artificial grass, very low maintenance. No homes in front of property. Beautiful playground, pool and community grounds with access to the canal for walking, jogging or bike ridding,