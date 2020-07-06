All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

572 South Brett Street

572 South Brett Street · No Longer Available
Location

572 South Brett Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath house in Gilbert! Open floor plan with new wood flooring and paint throughout! Stunning kitchen with fresh white cabinets and white countertops, new handles and large island/breakfast bar. New carpet in bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Large backyard! 2-car garage. Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 South Brett Street have any available units?
572 South Brett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 572 South Brett Street currently offering any rent specials?
572 South Brett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 South Brett Street pet-friendly?
No, 572 South Brett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 572 South Brett Street offer parking?
Yes, 572 South Brett Street offers parking.
Does 572 South Brett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 South Brett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 South Brett Street have a pool?
No, 572 South Brett Street does not have a pool.
Does 572 South Brett Street have accessible units?
No, 572 South Brett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 572 South Brett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 South Brett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 572 South Brett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 South Brett Street does not have units with air conditioning.

