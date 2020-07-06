572 South Brett Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath house in Gilbert! Open floor plan with new wood flooring and paint throughout! Stunning kitchen with fresh white cabinets and white countertops, new handles and large island/breakfast bar. New carpet in bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Large backyard! 2-car garage. Close to great food and entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



