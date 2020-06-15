5475 S CARDINAL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking internet access

This beautifully furnished, UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT, MANOR STYLE home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it has to offer w/ it's gourmet kitchen, that includes a gas cooktop & upgraded appliances.. A large island for visiting. Spacious living areas w/ furniture that is comfortable & relaxing where everyone can eat together. Two family rooms assure no fighting over the TV. Come be the King and Queen in the Master Suite with large travertine walk-in shower. The other bedrooms provide privacy for everyone. The front patio has a relaxing waterfall. The backyard patio lights up at night w/ string lighting. Enjoy a walk in the neighborhood that has basketball courts, kids parks & lakes. Close to San Tan shopping and dining. Come live like you were royalty. You deserve i