Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

5475 S CARDINAL Street

5475 South Cardinal Street · (480) 363-9324
Location

5475 South Cardinal Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2708 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
internet access
This beautifully furnished, UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT, MANOR STYLE home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it has to offer w/ it's gourmet kitchen, that includes a gas cooktop & upgraded appliances.. A large island for visiting. Spacious living areas w/ furniture that is comfortable & relaxing where everyone can eat together. Two family rooms assure no fighting over the TV. Come be the King and Queen in the Master Suite with large travertine walk-in shower. The other bedrooms provide privacy for everyone. The front patio has a relaxing waterfall. The backyard patio lights up at night w/ string lighting. Enjoy a walk in the neighborhood that has basketball courts, kids parks & lakes. Close to San Tan shopping and dining. Come live like you were royalty. You deserve i

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5475 S CARDINAL Street have any available units?
5475 S CARDINAL Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 5475 S CARDINAL Street have?
Some of 5475 S CARDINAL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5475 S CARDINAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
5475 S CARDINAL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5475 S CARDINAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 5475 S CARDINAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 5475 S CARDINAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 5475 S CARDINAL Street does offer parking.
Does 5475 S CARDINAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5475 S CARDINAL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5475 S CARDINAL Street have a pool?
No, 5475 S CARDINAL Street does not have a pool.
Does 5475 S CARDINAL Street have accessible units?
No, 5475 S CARDINAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5475 S CARDINAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5475 S CARDINAL Street has units with dishwashers.
