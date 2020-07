Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This Great Gilbert home for rent is ready for you, All new flooring, No dogs, This 3 bedroom home has over 1800 sq. feet, 2 bath great floor plan very open, Kitchen has Granite counter tops, home has new paint and lots of upgrades. The home is on the water, has great views and is very relaxing, one of the great lakes homes in Gilbert, great location close to schools and shopping