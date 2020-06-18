All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

526 S. Quail Lane

526 South Quail Lane · (480) 812-0123
Location

526 South Quail Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 526 S. Quail Lane · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great Gilbert home - Enter this great home into a formal living/dining area with a super cute den. The den boasts designer paint, vaulted ceilings, a great built-in TV shelf and great dark wood floor. Tile throughout the rest of the living/dining areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings also in Living Room. Beautiful molding all around the eat-in area and living room. Eat-in area also has very nice textured wall paper on bottom half of walls and great natural light from the 4 windows. Refundable Security Dep $1595.00, $150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee, $30 Monthly Admin Fee. $23.93 City Rental Tax, $9.50 Monthly Insurance will apply to monthly rent. $300 refundable per pet deposit (lessor approval) Realtor and/or client to verify all information in listing is correct including, but not limited to, appliances. Online Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com

(RLNE3424097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 S. Quail Lane have any available units?
526 S. Quail Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 526 S. Quail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
526 S. Quail Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 S. Quail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 526 S. Quail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 526 S. Quail Lane offer parking?
No, 526 S. Quail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 526 S. Quail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 S. Quail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 S. Quail Lane have a pool?
No, 526 S. Quail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 526 S. Quail Lane have accessible units?
No, 526 S. Quail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 526 S. Quail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 S. Quail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 S. Quail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 S. Quail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
