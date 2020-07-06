Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

503 E BAYLOR LN - 3BR 2BA Lindsay/Ray --- MOVE IN READY SINGLE LEVEL HOME - TONS OF UPGRADES! CLOSE TO 202, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - IMMACULATE GILBERT HOME WHICH OFFERS A CUSTOM SPLIT FLOOR PLAN AND ENDLESS UPGRADES. Located Near Lindsay and Ray! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM PULL-OUT CABINETS, DUAL FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM, CHANDELIER IN DINING RM, 18IN CERAMIC TILE, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, RO SYSTEM, H20 SOFTENER, GARAGE CABINETS W/WORKBENCH, SEAMLESS GUTTER SYSTEM, A/C UNIT, ENERGY EFFICIENT SUNSCREENS AND CEILING FANS. RELAX UNDER THE COVERED PATIO or GAZEBO. DON'T LET THE ONE GET AWAY.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



