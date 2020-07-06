All apartments in Gilbert
503 E Baylor Ln

503 East Baylor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

503 East Baylor Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Settler's Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
503 E BAYLOR LN - 3BR 2BA Lindsay/Ray --- MOVE IN READY SINGLE LEVEL HOME - TONS OF UPGRADES! CLOSE TO 202, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - IMMACULATE GILBERT HOME WHICH OFFERS A CUSTOM SPLIT FLOOR PLAN AND ENDLESS UPGRADES. Located Near Lindsay and Ray! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM PULL-OUT CABINETS, DUAL FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM, CHANDELIER IN DINING RM, 18IN CERAMIC TILE, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, RO SYSTEM, H20 SOFTENER, GARAGE CABINETS W/WORKBENCH, SEAMLESS GUTTER SYSTEM, A/C UNIT, ENERGY EFFICIENT SUNSCREENS AND CEILING FANS. RELAX UNDER THE COVERED PATIO or GAZEBO. DON'T LET THE ONE GET AWAY.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5301863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 E Baylor Ln have any available units?
503 E Baylor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 E Baylor Ln have?
Some of 503 E Baylor Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 E Baylor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
503 E Baylor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 E Baylor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 E Baylor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 503 E Baylor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 503 E Baylor Ln offers parking.
Does 503 E Baylor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 E Baylor Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 E Baylor Ln have a pool?
No, 503 E Baylor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 503 E Baylor Ln have accessible units?
No, 503 E Baylor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 503 E Baylor Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 E Baylor Ln has units with dishwashers.

