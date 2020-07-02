50 E BETSY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful super Clean 3bed 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in great location of Gilbert. Big living room and formal dining room. Close to beautiful Downtown Gilbert, restaurants, shopping,, Civic center, Gilbert Court etc. . House has new wood floors in all rooms and living room, newly painted. Relax in the Nice green back yard with private pool. All rooms have walk in closets .Great open floorplan with lots of storage places. Big kitchen with kitchen island, and lot of cabinets. Brand new stainless steal refrigerator. Bring your clients, it will not last. Owner will pay for pool maintenance, Gardner and HOA.