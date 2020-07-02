All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 50 E BETSY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
50 E BETSY Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

50 E BETSY Lane

50 East Betsy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 East Betsy Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful super Clean 3bed 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in great location of Gilbert. Big living room and formal dining room. Close to beautiful Downtown Gilbert, restaurants, shopping,, Civic center, Gilbert Court etc. . House has new wood floors in all rooms and living room, newly painted. Relax in the Nice green back yard with private pool. All rooms have walk in closets .Great open floorplan with lots of storage places. Big kitchen with kitchen island, and lot of cabinets. Brand new stainless steal refrigerator. Bring your clients, it will not last. Owner will pay for pool maintenance, Gardner and HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 E BETSY Lane have any available units?
50 E BETSY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 E BETSY Lane have?
Some of 50 E BETSY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 E BETSY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
50 E BETSY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 E BETSY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 50 E BETSY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 50 E BETSY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 50 E BETSY Lane offers parking.
Does 50 E BETSY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 E BETSY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 E BETSY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 50 E BETSY Lane has a pool.
Does 50 E BETSY Lane have accessible units?
No, 50 E BETSY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 50 E BETSY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 E BETSY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College