496 W HARVARD Avenue

Beautiful 3 Bedroom plus Den and 2.5 Bath home in the heart of Gilbert. You can't beat this location, enjoy easy access to the US60 and drive less than 5 minutes to downtown Gilbert. Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances painted cabinets, island and pantry. Upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Recently painted inside and out. Large backyard with no neighbors behind. Enjoy living in the great community of Silverhawke with parks and beautiful green areas.