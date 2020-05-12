All apartments in Gilbert
496 W HARVARD Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

496 W HARVARD Avenue

496 West Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

496 West Harvard Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Silverhawke

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Beautiful 3 Bedroom plus Den and 2.5 Bath home in the heart of Gilbert. You can't beat this location, enjoy easy access to the US60 and drive less than 5 minutes to downtown Gilbert. Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances painted cabinets, island and pantry. Upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Recently painted inside and out. Large backyard with no neighbors behind. Enjoy living in the great community of Silverhawke with parks and beautiful green areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 W HARVARD Avenue have any available units?
496 W HARVARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 496 W HARVARD Avenue have?
Some of 496 W HARVARD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 W HARVARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
496 W HARVARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 W HARVARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 496 W HARVARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 496 W HARVARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 496 W HARVARD Avenue offers parking.
Does 496 W HARVARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 496 W HARVARD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 W HARVARD Avenue have a pool?
No, 496 W HARVARD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 496 W HARVARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 496 W HARVARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 496 W HARVARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 496 W HARVARD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
