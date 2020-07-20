All apartments in Gilbert
4762 E LARK Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

4762 E LARK Street

4762 East Lark Street · No Longer Available
Location

4762 East Lark Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bath home is a must see. Gorgeous 42 maple cabinets and granite counters are found in the kitchen. The great room features a built-in entertainment center, surround sound and a gas fireplace. The den/office is complete with a custom built-in desk. You will love the master bedroom, with bay window, large walk-in closet and jetted tub. Plenty of storage in the garage, with built in cabinets and epoxy floor. The back yard can be described as an entertainers dream. Covered patio with ceiling fan, speakers, cable, built in natural gas BBQ, gas fireplace and a beautiful view of the lushly landscaped green belt. Your own paradise. Power Ranch is an award winning community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 E LARK Street have any available units?
4762 E LARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4762 E LARK Street have?
Some of 4762 E LARK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4762 E LARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
4762 E LARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 E LARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 4762 E LARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4762 E LARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 4762 E LARK Street offers parking.
Does 4762 E LARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4762 E LARK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 E LARK Street have a pool?
No, 4762 E LARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 4762 E LARK Street have accessible units?
No, 4762 E LARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 E LARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4762 E LARK Street has units with dishwashers.
