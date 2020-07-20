4762 E LARK Street

Amenities

This 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bath home is a must see. Gorgeous 42 maple cabinets and granite counters are found in the kitchen. The great room features a built-in entertainment center, surround sound and a gas fireplace. The den/office is complete with a custom built-in desk. You will love the master bedroom, with bay window, large walk-in closet and jetted tub. Plenty of storage in the garage, with built in cabinets and epoxy floor. The back yard can be described as an entertainers dream. Covered patio with ceiling fan, speakers, cable, built in natural gas BBQ, gas fireplace and a beautiful view of the lushly landscaped green belt. Your own paradise. Power Ranch is an award winning community!