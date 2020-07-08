All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4749 S Watauga Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4749 S Watauga Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

4749 S Watauga Drive

4749 South Watauga Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4749 South Watauga Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Available, 2 year lease. Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Kitchen boasts awesome matching stainless steel appliances, including gas stove with 5 burners! Granite counters, and a huge pantry also. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk-in closet and separate shower/garden tub. If you think the house is great, the neighborhood is another seller! SPLASH PARK for kids, tennis courts, volleyball court, biking paths, BBQ, park space, pond, basketball court and baseball field. This home has it ALL!!! Realtor and/or Client to verify all information is correct including but not limited to appliances. $1,850 Security Deposit, $200 per pet Pet Deposit and other fees apply. Will need your owner washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4749 S Watauga Drive have any available units?
4749 S Watauga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4749 S Watauga Drive have?
Some of 4749 S Watauga Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4749 S Watauga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4749 S Watauga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4749 S Watauga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4749 S Watauga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4749 S Watauga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4749 S Watauga Drive offers parking.
Does 4749 S Watauga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4749 S Watauga Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4749 S Watauga Drive have a pool?
No, 4749 S Watauga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4749 S Watauga Drive have accessible units?
No, 4749 S Watauga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4749 S Watauga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4749 S Watauga Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College