4749 S Watauga Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Available, 2 year lease. Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Kitchen boasts awesome matching stainless steel appliances, including gas stove with 5 burners! Granite counters, and a huge pantry also. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk-in closet and separate shower/garden tub. If you think the house is great, the neighborhood is another seller! SPLASH PARK for kids, tennis courts, volleyball court, biking paths, BBQ, park space, pond, basketball court and baseball field. This home has it ALL!!! Realtor and/or Client to verify all information is correct including but not limited to appliances. $1,850 Security Deposit, $200 per pet Pet Deposit and other fees apply. Will need your owner washer and dryer.