4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

STUNNING! VERY STYLISH & CONTEMPORARY! Wide open floorplan with kitchen opening to greatroom & dining room. You'll love the granite countertops & dramatic dark cabinetry! Stainless steel appliance package includes the fridge. Washer & dryer are included, too! Lovely balcony off the dining room provides additional seating & is a great place to grill! Full 2-car garage is extended for additional storage area. Nice corner lot in high-demand Power Ranch. Community pool & numerous walking trails & lakes for your outdoor enjoyment! Extraordinary location CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, SCHOOLS, 5 MINUTES TO LOOP 202! Managed by owner, not a management company!