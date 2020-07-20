All apartments in Gilbert
4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail
4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail

4731 East Thunderheart Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4731 East Thunderheart Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
STUNNING! VERY STYLISH & CONTEMPORARY! Wide open floorplan with kitchen opening to greatroom & dining room. You'll love the granite countertops & dramatic dark cabinetry! Stainless steel appliance package includes the fridge. Washer & dryer are included, too! Lovely balcony off the dining room provides additional seating & is a great place to grill! Full 2-car garage is extended for additional storage area. Nice corner lot in high-demand Power Ranch. Community pool & numerous walking trails & lakes for your outdoor enjoyment! Extraordinary location CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, SCHOOLS, 5 MINUTES TO LOOP 202! Managed by owner, not a management company!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail have any available units?
4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail have?
Some of 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail offers parking.
Does 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail has a pool.
Does 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail have accessible units?
No, 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4731 E THUNDERHEART Trail has units with dishwashers.
