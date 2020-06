Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gilbert home located in the Islands! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story located in the Islands! Enjoy the use of 3 lakes and community parks in the area. HOA tends to the front yard maintenance, community pool access, back patio, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, downstairs laundry, curved stair case.

Please see virtual tour here- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JAS4hp7GFd1cv8ddfNw8d17gvpXlocO1/view?usp=sharing



(RLNE4751071)