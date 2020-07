Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath patio-style single-family home. All bedrooms upstairs. Master has a large walk-in and double sinks in the bathroom. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry and separate exit to courtyard/patio. Light, neutral colors throughout. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Home is across from the community pool and park. Great location near freeways, hospitals and shopping.