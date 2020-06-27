All apartments in Gilbert
465 S Churchill Dr
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 AM

465 S Churchill Dr

465 S Churchill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

465 S Churchill Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed + den, 2 bath 1600+ sq ft home In Finley Farms. Master bath with separate tub and shower. Master walk in closet. Open plan with vaulted ceilings throughout. Separate family and living w/ office/formal dining area. No neighbors to the rear. Several nearby parks and open grass areas. Non-smoking house, no pets please. $1550/month $1500 deposit Call Ryan, 480-229-2712 Realty Pro PM
Lovely 3 bed + den, 2 bath 1600+ sq ft home In Finley Farms. Master bath with separate tub and shower. Master walk in closet. Open plan with vaulted ceilings throughout. Separate family and living w/ office/formal dining area. No neighbors to the rear. Several nearby parks. Non-smoking house, no pets please. $1550/month $1500 deposit Call Ryan, 480-229-2712 Realty Pro PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 S Churchill Dr have any available units?
465 S Churchill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 S Churchill Dr have?
Some of 465 S Churchill Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 S Churchill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
465 S Churchill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 S Churchill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 465 S Churchill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 465 S Churchill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 465 S Churchill Dr offers parking.
Does 465 S Churchill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 S Churchill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 S Churchill Dr have a pool?
No, 465 S Churchill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 465 S Churchill Dr have accessible units?
No, 465 S Churchill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 465 S Churchill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 S Churchill Dr has units with dishwashers.
