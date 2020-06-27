463 W SILVER CREEK Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

RESORT STYLE BACKYARD! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN GILBERT! Enjoy the Arizona sun in a gorgeous big backyard featuring swimming pool,barbecue area, firepit, lush grass area (owner pays for landscaping)! And that's just outside! Inside: Newer carpet and paint throughout, tile in all the right places and sweeping tall ceilings. Custom Lighting, big kitchen with cabinets galore,plus a HUGE walk in pantry with tons of storage space! Gas stove, kitchen island, bay window dining area, and Great room. Master Bedroom features double doors, big master bath with walk in closet, double vanities and oval tub shower! 2 car garage, RV side gate. Great location, walking paths, park across the street! Pool & Landscaping service INCLUDED!Add 2.50% tax/admin fee plus one time only $95 setup fee.