Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:56 AM

463 W SILVER CREEK Court

463 West Silver Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

463 West Silver Creek Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
RESORT STYLE BACKYARD! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN GILBERT! Enjoy the Arizona sun in a gorgeous big backyard featuring swimming pool,barbecue area, firepit, lush grass area (owner pays for landscaping)! And that's just outside! Inside: Newer carpet and paint throughout, tile in all the right places and sweeping tall ceilings. Custom Lighting, big kitchen with cabinets galore,plus a HUGE walk in pantry with tons of storage space! Gas stove, kitchen island, bay window dining area, and Great room. Master Bedroom features double doors, big master bath with walk in closet, double vanities and oval tub shower! 2 car garage, RV side gate. Great location, walking paths, park across the street! Pool & Landscaping service INCLUDED!Add 2.50% tax/admin fee plus one time only $95 setup fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 W SILVER CREEK Court have any available units?
463 W SILVER CREEK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 463 W SILVER CREEK Court have?
Some of 463 W SILVER CREEK Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 W SILVER CREEK Court currently offering any rent specials?
463 W SILVER CREEK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 W SILVER CREEK Court pet-friendly?
No, 463 W SILVER CREEK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 463 W SILVER CREEK Court offer parking?
Yes, 463 W SILVER CREEK Court offers parking.
Does 463 W SILVER CREEK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 W SILVER CREEK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 W SILVER CREEK Court have a pool?
Yes, 463 W SILVER CREEK Court has a pool.
Does 463 W SILVER CREEK Court have accessible units?
No, 463 W SILVER CREEK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 463 W SILVER CREEK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 463 W SILVER CREEK Court has units with dishwashers.
