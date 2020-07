Amenities

on-site laundry pool clubhouse

THIS HOME IS EVERYTHING THAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR. SPACE, LOCATION, YARD, IDEAL LAYOUT AND MUCH MORE. COMMUNITY INCLUDES A CLUBHOUSE, POOL, LAKE AREAS & WALKING PATHS. THIS 4 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME INCLUDES A FORMAL LIVING & DINING AREA IN ADDITION TO A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN. FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS THE GRASS BACKYARD. KITCHEN HAS AN EAT IN AREA & CENTER ISLAND. BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZE, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM.

Contact us to schedule a showing.