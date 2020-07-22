All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 30 2020

4523 E Melrose St

4523 East Melrose Street
Location

4523 East Melrose Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED CURRENTLY- PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT - Thank you. At 1,625 sq ft, this breathtaking 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a den/office in Gilbert's Power Ranch community is a luxurious oasis with upgrades & amenities that will make you feel right at home the second you step inside. The kitchen is an absolute dream with upgraded cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash and a beautiful matching island. Magnificently updated wood-look tile flooring gives way to carpeted bedrooms. The home features high ceilings, built-in surround sound stereo system, crown molding, custom-grade ceiling fans & window treatments throughout. Each bathroom has been updated with new white vanities, quartz counter tops and tiled showers with glass enclosures. Enjoy the cool desert evenings on the large pergola-style covered back patio that overlooks the meticulously manicured backyard, as well as the private tiled patio off of the master suite. Add this to the 2 car garage & ledge stone front exterior, and this house is an absolute must-see. Lawn service, regular A/C service, washer, dryer & refrigerator are all included as well! AVAILABLE MAY 1st. 12 month lease term available. Rent is $1,700/month. $1,700 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history & credit score 600 or higher. Small dog welcome with owner approval & a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 E Melrose St have any available units?
4523 E Melrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 E Melrose St have?
Some of 4523 E Melrose St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 E Melrose St currently offering any rent specials?
4523 E Melrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 E Melrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 E Melrose St is pet friendly.
Does 4523 E Melrose St offer parking?
Yes, 4523 E Melrose St offers parking.
Does 4523 E Melrose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4523 E Melrose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 E Melrose St have a pool?
Yes, 4523 E Melrose St has a pool.
Does 4523 E Melrose St have accessible units?
No, 4523 E Melrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 E Melrose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 E Melrose St does not have units with dishwashers.
