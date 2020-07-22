4523 E Melrose St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED CURRENTLY- PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT - Thank you. At 1,625 sq ft, this breathtaking 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a den/office in Gilbert's Power Ranch community is a luxurious oasis with upgrades & amenities that will make you feel right at home the second you step inside. The kitchen is an absolute dream with upgraded cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash and a beautiful matching island. Magnificently updated wood-look tile flooring gives way to carpeted bedrooms. The home features high ceilings, built-in surround sound stereo system, crown molding, custom-grade ceiling fans & window treatments throughout. Each bathroom has been updated with new white vanities, quartz counter tops and tiled showers with glass enclosures. Enjoy the cool desert evenings on the large pergola-style covered back patio that overlooks the meticulously manicured backyard, as well as the private tiled patio off of the master suite. Add this to the 2 car garage & ledge stone front exterior, and this house is an absolute must-see. Lawn service, regular A/C service, washer, dryer & refrigerator are all included as well! AVAILABLE MAY 1st. 12 month lease term available. Rent is $1,700/month. $1,700 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history & credit score 600 or higher. Small dog welcome with owner approval & a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery