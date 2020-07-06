All apartments in Gilbert
4513 E. TRIGGER WAY
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

4513 E. TRIGGER WAY

4513 East Trigger Way · No Longer Available
Location

4513 East Trigger Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4513 E. TRIGGER WAY Available 12/09/19 Fantastic single story, split floor plan home in a wonderful Gilbert location! - Gorgeous home in highly sought Power Ranch has everything! Beautiful split floor plan close to great shopping and freeway access. Open great room with soothing paint tones, neutral carpet and tile flooring, lots of natural light streaming through picture windows. Bright and airy kitchen boasts black appliances (including gas range), an abundance of cabinets and counter space, center island and a spacious pantry. Spacious bedrooms have plush carpet and picture windows. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet & adjoining bath. Backyard has covered patio with serene landscape and mature trees.

(RLNE4259175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

