4513 E. TRIGGER WAY Available 12/09/19 Fantastic single story, split floor plan home in a wonderful Gilbert location! - Gorgeous home in highly sought Power Ranch has everything! Beautiful split floor plan close to great shopping and freeway access. Open great room with soothing paint tones, neutral carpet and tile flooring, lots of natural light streaming through picture windows. Bright and airy kitchen boasts black appliances (including gas range), an abundance of cabinets and counter space, center island and a spacious pantry. Spacious bedrooms have plush carpet and picture windows. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet & adjoining bath. Backyard has covered patio with serene landscape and mature trees.



(RLNE4259175)