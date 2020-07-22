446 N ALDER Court

Amenities

WOW!!Talk about location! This home is a short walk from downtown Gilbert Heritage District. Also just a few steps away from the community pool & playgound. Fresh paint inside and out, new HIGH TECH VINYL flooring and updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and updated cabinets. Large master bedroom upstairs plus an on suite bathroom and bedroom down stairs. Freshly painted interior and exterior! HOA maintains all the beautiful lush landscaping. Easy access to the 60 freeway. Walk to Gilbert Farmers Market on weekends. Stroll to one of the many restaurants & downtown amenities. The culinary destination of the East Valley. Home is meticulous & move-in ready. Available Feb. 1 2020