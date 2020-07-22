All apartments in Gilbert
446 N ALDER Court
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM

446 N ALDER Court

446 North Adler Street · No Longer Available
Location

446 North Adler Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WOW!!Talk about location! This home is a short walk from downtown Gilbert Heritage District. Also just a few steps away from the community pool & playgound. Fresh paint inside and out, new HIGH TECH VINYL flooring and updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and updated cabinets. Large master bedroom upstairs plus an on suite bathroom and bedroom down stairs. Freshly painted interior and exterior! HOA maintains all the beautiful lush landscaping. Easy access to the 60 freeway. Walk to Gilbert Farmers Market on weekends. Stroll to one of the many restaurants & downtown amenities. The culinary destination of the East Valley. Home is meticulous & move-in ready. Available Feb. 1 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

