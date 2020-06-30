All apartments in Gilbert
4451 E MORENO Court

4451 East Moreno Court · No Longer Available
Location

4451 East Moreno Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a living room/family room floor plan and neutral colors throughout. 4th Bedroom is perfect for a den/playroom. Eat in Kitchen opens to the family room features an island and white appliances. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Master bath has his/her sinks with a separate shower and tub. Back yard has a covered patio with a grass and rock landscaping. Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1125/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 E MORENO Court have any available units?
4451 E MORENO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4451 E MORENO Court have?
Some of 4451 E MORENO Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4451 E MORENO Court currently offering any rent specials?
4451 E MORENO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 E MORENO Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4451 E MORENO Court is pet friendly.
Does 4451 E MORENO Court offer parking?
No, 4451 E MORENO Court does not offer parking.
Does 4451 E MORENO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 E MORENO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 E MORENO Court have a pool?
No, 4451 E MORENO Court does not have a pool.
Does 4451 E MORENO Court have accessible units?
No, 4451 E MORENO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 E MORENO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4451 E MORENO Court has units with dishwashers.

