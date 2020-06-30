4451 E MORENO Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a living room/family room floor plan and neutral colors throughout. 4th Bedroom is perfect for a den/playroom. Eat in Kitchen opens to the family room features an island and white appliances. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Master bath has his/her sinks with a separate shower and tub. Back yard has a covered patio with a grass and rock landscaping. Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1125/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin