4362 E SANTA FE Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Power Ranch, this home features a split floor plan, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, fresh interior paint, a three car garage and a pool. Not only does the home face N/S but it also doesn't have any interior steps. The kitchen which offers an island with a brand new stainless steel refrigerator as well as an abundance of cabinet space opens to the cozy window filled family room. The master bathroom has everything you want with a large walk in closet, a separate toilet room, his and hers sinks and a separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy the sun on your back patio and in the pool or hang out in the ramada with the fireplace! All appliances included. Landlord pays for pest control, pool and yard maintenance. This is a non smoking residence.