Gilbert, AZ
4362 E SANTA FE Court
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

4362 E SANTA FE Court

4362 East Santa Fe Court · No Longer Available
Location

4362 East Santa Fe Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Power Ranch, this home features a split floor plan, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, fresh interior paint, a three car garage and a pool. Not only does the home face N/S but it also doesn't have any interior steps. The kitchen which offers an island with a brand new stainless steel refrigerator as well as an abundance of cabinet space opens to the cozy window filled family room. The master bathroom has everything you want with a large walk in closet, a separate toilet room, his and hers sinks and a separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy the sun on your back patio and in the pool or hang out in the ramada with the fireplace! All appliances included. Landlord pays for pest control, pool and yard maintenance. This is a non smoking residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4362 E SANTA FE Court have any available units?
4362 E SANTA FE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4362 E SANTA FE Court have?
Some of 4362 E SANTA FE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4362 E SANTA FE Court currently offering any rent specials?
4362 E SANTA FE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4362 E SANTA FE Court pet-friendly?
No, 4362 E SANTA FE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4362 E SANTA FE Court offer parking?
Yes, 4362 E SANTA FE Court offers parking.
Does 4362 E SANTA FE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4362 E SANTA FE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4362 E SANTA FE Court have a pool?
Yes, 4362 E SANTA FE Court has a pool.
Does 4362 E SANTA FE Court have accessible units?
No, 4362 E SANTA FE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4362 E SANTA FE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4362 E SANTA FE Court has units with dishwashers.

