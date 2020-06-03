4346 S SOBOBA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful 5 bed/3 full bath just in time for the Holidays - corner lot property!! This home features low maintenance yard front and back and front porch. Inside you'll find formal living & dining room, family room, and neutral color scheme Guest room and full bath on main floor. Modern kitchen offers Stainless Steel appliances (refrigerator is NOT included) , ample cabinetry space, granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, tile back-splash, and pantry. Upstairs the gorgeous master bedroom includes walk-in closet, full bath, dual sinks, separate tub, and step-in shower all with upgraded tile. Zero Maintenance backyard features covered patio and tons of pavers and synthetic grass. Located in the Premium Community of Power Ranch pools, walking/biking paths, parks, tennis courts, etc.