Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:20 AM

4346 S SOBOBA Street

4346 South Soboba Street · No Longer Available
Location

4346 South Soboba Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bed/3 full bath just in time for the Holidays - corner lot property!! This home features low maintenance yard front and back and front porch. Inside you'll find formal living & dining room, family room, and neutral color scheme Guest room and full bath on main floor. Modern kitchen offers Stainless Steel appliances (refrigerator is NOT included) , ample cabinetry space, granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, tile back-splash, and pantry. Upstairs the gorgeous master bedroom includes walk-in closet, full bath, dual sinks, separate tub, and step-in shower all with upgraded tile. Zero Maintenance backyard features covered patio and tons of pavers and synthetic grass. Located in the Premium Community of Power Ranch pools, walking/biking paths, parks, tennis courts, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

