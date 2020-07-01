All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive

4318 South Redcliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4318 South Redcliffe Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED MODEL Home in an upscale community in Gilbert for RENT. This home has over $250k in upgrades! Providing beautiful grassy front landscaping, balcony, and stone accents on the facade. Luxurious interior is complete with 4 bed, 4.5 bath, huge windows that bring in so much natural light, modern fireplace, cozy loft, den great for office, and delightful light fixtures throughout. Gourmet eat-in kitchen offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, walk-in pantry, and centered island with sink and breakfast bar. Elegant master suite has private exit, lavish full bath with sliding-barn door, dual sinks, garden tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet.Lovely backyard with water feature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive have any available units?
4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive have?
Some of 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive offers parking.
Does 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive have a pool?
No, 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive has units with dishwashers.

