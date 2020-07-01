4318 S REDCLIFFE Drive

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED MODEL Home in an upscale community in Gilbert for RENT. This home has over $250k in upgrades! Providing beautiful grassy front landscaping, balcony, and stone accents on the facade. Luxurious interior is complete with 4 bed, 4.5 bath, huge windows that bring in so much natural light, modern fireplace, cozy loft, den great for office, and delightful light fixtures throughout. Gourmet eat-in kitchen offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, walk-in pantry, and centered island with sink and breakfast bar. Elegant master suite has private exit, lavish full bath with sliding-barn door, dual sinks, garden tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet.Lovely backyard with water feature.