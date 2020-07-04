All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4300 E STOTTLER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4300 E STOTTLER Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM

4300 E STOTTLER Drive

4300 E Stottler Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4300 E Stottler Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Available May 1, 2020. Fully Furnished Executive Home. The Grand Resort is a million dollar property w/ easy access to freeways, shopping, & schools plus 4,000 sq.ft. on a large 1+ acre lot with tons of room to spread out and enjoy yourself. This is a single level home w/ Stunning Custom Finishes, 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Custom pool, large covered patio and even larger grassy area that is fully maintained. Also included are Yard Games, Pool Table, Ping-Pong Table! There's a full Chefs kitchen with high-end appliances plus an outdoor kitchen. Completely furnished including dishes, linens, anything you could need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 E STOTTLER Drive have any available units?
4300 E STOTTLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 E STOTTLER Drive have?
Some of 4300 E STOTTLER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 E STOTTLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4300 E STOTTLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 E STOTTLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4300 E STOTTLER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4300 E STOTTLER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4300 E STOTTLER Drive offers parking.
Does 4300 E STOTTLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 E STOTTLER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 E STOTTLER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4300 E STOTTLER Drive has a pool.
Does 4300 E STOTTLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 4300 E STOTTLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 E STOTTLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 E STOTTLER Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College