4300 E STOTTLER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill

Available May 1, 2020. Fully Furnished Executive Home. The Grand Resort is a million dollar property w/ easy access to freeways, shopping, & schools plus 4,000 sq.ft. on a large 1+ acre lot with tons of room to spread out and enjoy yourself. This is a single level home w/ Stunning Custom Finishes, 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Custom pool, large covered patio and even larger grassy area that is fully maintained. Also included are Yard Games, Pool Table, Ping-Pong Table! There's a full Chefs kitchen with high-end appliances plus an outdoor kitchen. Completely furnished including dishes, linens, anything you could need.