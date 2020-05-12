All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 430 S. Sunrise Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
430 S. Sunrise Dr.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

430 S. Sunrise Dr.

430 South Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

430 South Sunrise Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
430 S. Sunrise Dr. Available 07/26/19 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1395 Sq. Ft. Home for Lease - Two story home in the great community of the Islands in Gilbert. Remodeled home, walking paths, lakes and close proximity to major freeways with a small greenbelt behind the home. Tenant responsible for all utilities. HOA paid by owner - not tenant responsibility.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (Small dogs only) - One pet allowed.
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Sales Tax and Monthly Admin Fee = 4% total

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license and we will send back instructions for viewing the home to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3216534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 S. Sunrise Dr. have any available units?
430 S. Sunrise Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 430 S. Sunrise Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
430 S. Sunrise Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 S. Sunrise Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 S. Sunrise Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 430 S. Sunrise Dr. offer parking?
No, 430 S. Sunrise Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 430 S. Sunrise Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 S. Sunrise Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 S. Sunrise Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 430 S. Sunrise Dr. has a pool.
Does 430 S. Sunrise Dr. have accessible units?
No, 430 S. Sunrise Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 430 S. Sunrise Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 S. Sunrise Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 S. Sunrise Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 S. Sunrise Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College